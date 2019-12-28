SkyWest, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

SkyWest has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SkyWest has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SkyWest to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.88. 157,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,538. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

