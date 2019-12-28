Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$91.71. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$87.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$69.01 and a one year high of C$98.87.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.0308924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

