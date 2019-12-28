Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$12.58. 439,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,007. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.47.
Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
