E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ELF traded down C$22.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$802.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$774.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$757.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. E-L Financial has a 1 year low of C$720.05 and a 1 year high of C$825.02.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

In other E-L Financial news, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$737.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,289,025. Also, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$795.00 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,518,670. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,700.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.