Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Textainer Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

TGH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 211,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The company has a market cap of $611.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.21. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

