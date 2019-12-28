Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,354,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,155,000 after buying an additional 7,032,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 450,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 396,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

TEF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.2219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.