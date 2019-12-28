Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Update

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the November 28th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TARO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. 61,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,345. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,164 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

