Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. 443,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. Sun Communities has a one year low of $97.49 and a one year high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

