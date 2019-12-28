Short Interest in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Declines By 21.9%

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SQNS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 57,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,227. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,040.51% and a negative net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

