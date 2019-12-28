Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Drops By 19.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:SSL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sasol has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

