Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the quarter. Scully Royalty comprises about 5.5% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 21.81% of Scully Royalty worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SRL stock remained flat at $$11.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

