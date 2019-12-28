US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USCR. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.19. 95,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. US Concrete’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in US Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in US Concrete by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

