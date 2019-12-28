Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

UTL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 31,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,151. Unitil has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $913.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 267.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 12.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

