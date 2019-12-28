Analysts Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) PT at $48.33

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

