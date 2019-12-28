Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives $2.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

QES stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

