DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €33.87 Average PT from Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.87 ($39.38).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.71 ($36.87). 31,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.00 and its 200 day moving average is €29.22. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

