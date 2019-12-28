Brokerages Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Target Price at $13.13

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BREW shares. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 125,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

