KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Declares $1.09 — Dividend

KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.0882 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

