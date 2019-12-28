NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.54

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5415 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.49.

Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

