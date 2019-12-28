NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4814 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

BATS NULV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

