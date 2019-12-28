NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28 (BATS:NUSC)

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NUSC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,512 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

