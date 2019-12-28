O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OUSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 12,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

