O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OUSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 12,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Dividend History for O`Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF Declares $1.09 — Dividend
KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF Declares $1.09 — Dividend
NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.54
NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.54
NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48
NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48
NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28
NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28
O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report