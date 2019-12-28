Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

IG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Dividend History for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

