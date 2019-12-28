Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of HERD stock remained flat at $$26.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

