Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 5,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

Dividend History for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

