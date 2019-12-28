PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:PQSG)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA PQSG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $54.46. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

