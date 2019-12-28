PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.62

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6227 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $7.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

NYSEARCA PHYL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 416. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

