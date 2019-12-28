Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

USI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares. Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

