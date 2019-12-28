Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

