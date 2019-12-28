Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Dividend History for Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF Declares $1.09 — Dividend
KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF Declares $1.09 — Dividend
NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.54
NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.54
NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48
NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48
NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28
NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28
O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report