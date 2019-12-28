Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1499 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Dividend History for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

