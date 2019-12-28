Zacks: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given $4.09 Average Target Price by Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.09 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DURECT an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DRRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,463. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 16.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 22.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

