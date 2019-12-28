Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $9.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

VSTO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,661. The stock has a market cap of $439.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

