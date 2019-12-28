Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($11.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.98) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

HEPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

