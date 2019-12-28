Origin Sport Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

