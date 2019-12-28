Basic Attention Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58.25 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDCM, GOPAX and Livecoin. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $259.32 million and approximately $58.25 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CPDAX, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, BitBay, Radar Relay, Koinex, Bittrex, ABCC, Vebitcoin, IDEX, WazirX, Upbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Zebpay, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

