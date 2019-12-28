Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) 1-Day Volume Tops $530.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $32,053.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,186,811 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

