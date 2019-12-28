Rise 24-Hour Volume Tops $229.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $187,699.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,374,008 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

