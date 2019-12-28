Analysts Expect Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 979.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,326,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 214,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 347,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

