Analysts Set Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $26.33

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,470,805.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 154,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,511,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,079. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

