Brokerages Set Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) PT at $16.50

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 154,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.96 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,522,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

