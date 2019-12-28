Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) PT at C$22.42

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$28.50 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.55. 114,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a market cap of $880.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.46.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$394.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$402.49 million. Analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Shawcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

