Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12,488.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,085,000 after buying an additional 1,370,324 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 696,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 320,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,213,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,940,000 after buying an additional 317,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 483,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,683. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

