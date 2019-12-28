Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,621,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 388,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,740,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 864,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 1,473,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,700. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

