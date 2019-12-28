Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,102 shares of company stock worth $12,090,561. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $79.01. 703,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

