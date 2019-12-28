Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Increases By 28.6%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 28th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Corporacion America Airports stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.68. 485,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $908.91 million, a P/E ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69.
Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Corporacion America Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.
