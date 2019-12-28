Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Increases By 28.6%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 28th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Corporacion America Airports stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.68. 485,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $908.91 million, a P/E ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

