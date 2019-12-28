Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,791. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

