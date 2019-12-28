BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

