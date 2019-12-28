Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 15,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 995,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after purchasing an additional 934,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 652,055 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,270,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

