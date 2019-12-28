Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BEDU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.