Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BEDU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
