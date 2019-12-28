Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2973 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

GAA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 3,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

